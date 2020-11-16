Politics Podcast: What Divided The Electorate In 2020

The 2020 election showed a country closely divided. Democratic losses in the House show the party didn’t get the clear mandate it wanted. Meanwhile, Republicans lost the popular vote for the seventh time in eight elections and the fourth time in a row. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explores the demographic and geographic trends that divided the nation in 2020. They also ask how President Trump’s refusal to concede the election will affect the nation.

