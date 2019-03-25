Politics Podcast: What Comes Next For The Mueller Report?

On Sunday, Attorney General Bill Barr released his four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr said that Mueller did not uncover any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election and noted that, after considering evidence on both sides, the special counsel did not come to a conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses what those findings mean for President Trump legally and politically going forward.

