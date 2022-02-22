Politics Podcast: What Can A Pollster Really Tell Us About American Happiness?

At the height of the pandemic, state officials warned that their governments would need billions of dollars of support to keep their budgets afloat. The federal government responded with huge spending bills, and now states have billions and billions to spend on their politicians’ top priorities — but they’re not all spending the money the same way. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what states’ spending decisions tell us about partisan divides. They also look at the best way to poll Americans’ satisfaction with their own lives and the direction of the country and delve into public-opinion polling on U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

