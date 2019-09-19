Politics Podcast: We Ran Into Andrew Yang At The Airport

You never know who you’ll run into at the airport. Following last week’s debate, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and Galen Druke ran into Democratic primary candidate Andrew Yang. We asked him if he would record a podcast while waiting for a flight, and he obliged. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Yang discusses his campaign strategy, internal polling and push for a universal basic income. After the interview, Nate and Galen discuss some of Yang’s responses and what his trajectory in the race might look like.

.@NateSilver538 and I ran into @AndrewYang while waiting for the same flight out of Houston. We recorded a podcast and will drop it when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/4BYTMng0vw — Galen Druke (@galendruke) September 13, 2019

