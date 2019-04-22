Politics Podcast: We Have The Mueller Report. Now What?

To impeach or not to impeach? To criticize or to fall in line? The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses how politicians across the spectrum are reacting to the newly released Mueller report.

The Democratic primary field also expanded again Monday, with Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts joining the race. The team considers the strengths and weaknesses of his presidential bid.

