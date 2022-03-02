Politics Podcast: Unity From Biden, Disunity In Texas

It was a night of firsts: the first midterm primary of the year, in Texas, and President Biden’s first official State of the Union address. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discussed the key takeaways in Biden’s optimistic speech and analyzed the outcomes of the Texas primaries as results came in.

