Politics Podcast: Two Forecasts Diverged In A Wood

In this installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver explores different hypotheses for why the House and Senate forecasts have moved in opposite directions in recent days. He also discusses the different types of uncertainty at play in the election and takes questions from listeners.

