Politics Podcast: Trump’s Turbulent Week

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew tries to make sense of the recent turbulence in Trump world, including possible campaign finance violations and another staffing shake-up. The team also checks back in on potential election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

