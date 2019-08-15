Politics Podcast: Trump’s Trade War Puts His Best Asset — The Economy — At Risk

While President Trump has remained nationally unpopular with a negative net approval rating, his approval rating on the economy has been consistently better. But as concerns over Trump’s trade war with China drive the stock market’s volatility, the president appears to be risking one of his greatest assets. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, international economist Mary Lovely discusses the ways in which Trump’s tariffs are affecting the economy and what the future could look like.

