Politics Podcast: Trump’s Response To Hurricane Maria

The U.S. is facing multiple crises: a mass shooting in Las Vegas, a humanitarian disaster in Puerto Rico and rising tensions with North Korea. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team zooms in on how the Trump administration has responded, in particular to Hurricane Maria’s devastating effects in Puerto Rico.

The crew also weighs the likelihood of Republicans in Congress passing tax reform legislation.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.