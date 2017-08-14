Politics Podcast: Trump’s Response To Charlottesville

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team discusses the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia. President Trump, after not explicitly condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the Ku Klux Klan in his initial response to the violence, made a more forceful statement on Monday. But was it too little too late? Also, FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. joins the show to talk about the rise of white identity politics. Plus, the team previews Alabama’s special U.S. Senate primary.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.