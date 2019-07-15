Politics Podcast: Trump’s Racist Tweets

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” who are critical of his administration’s policies should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” His tweet seemed to be directed at four congresswomen of color: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley. His comments have sparked a firestorm — at least among Democrats.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team discusses the context of Trump’s tweets and how Americans are likely to react. The crew also debates how seriously Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should take a Democratic challenge for his seat in Kentucky in 2020. Plus, even though Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are ideologically similar, their supporters differ in some significant ways.

