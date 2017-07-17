Politics Podcast: Trump’s Presidency Six Months In

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team examines the most recent version of the Senate Republicans’ health care bill. Then, they revisit Nate’s “14 versions of Trump’s presidency” and judge which path Trump is most likely on. Plus, Gallup conducted a poll asking respondents who disapprove of the president’s job performance why they disapprove. Was that a good use of polling or bad use of polling?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.