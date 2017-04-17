Politics Podcast: Trump’s Paths, Revisited

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew assess the election results in Kansas’s 4th Congressional District and the prospects in Tuesday’s special election in Georgia’s 6th District. As the Trump administration approaches Day 100, they also look back on Nate Silver’s article about the 14 wildly different paths that Trump’s presidency could take. Have any paths become more likely than others?

