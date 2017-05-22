Politics Podcast: Trump’s Path Forward

After the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia, can the White House return to business as usual? The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew looks at whether past presidents have been able to pursue their agendas in the face of ongoing scandals and investigations. The team also breaks down a new Harvard study showing that media coverage of Trump during his first 100 days was 80 percent negative. Lastly, they look ahead to Thursday’s special election in Montana’s at-large congressional district.

