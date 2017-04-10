Politics Podcast: Trump’s Non-Doctrine Doctrine

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses the political fallout from President Trump’s decision to authorize airstrikes against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The crew digs into polling on past American military interventions abroad. And FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. joins the podcast to track who in Trump’s White House has gained or lost influence so far.

