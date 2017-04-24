Politics Podcast: Trump’s First 100 Days

As President Trump approaches his 100th day in office, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast takes stock of his legislative priorities: a looming budget deadline, promised tax cuts, and rumblings about a revived health care bill. The team also gauges the appeal of populism after the first round of France’s presidential election. Finally, FiveThirtyEight’s Maggie Koerth-Baker joins the podcast to talk about the goals of the Earth Day protests that took place this past weekend.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.