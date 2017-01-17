Politics Podcast: Trump Vs. The Polls — Vol. II

President-elect Donald Trump is waging a new battle against polling, arguing that his approval rating is “rigged.” (He made similar claims about horserace polls during the 2016 presidential election.) The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast breaks down what makes approval ratings different from election polls and why Trump’s historically low rating could actually pose a challenge. The team also discusses the history of dissent at presidential inaugurations and how crowd sizes are estimated.

