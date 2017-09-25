Politics Podcast: Trump vs. The NFL

Over the weekend, President Trump repeatedly targeted the NFL, calling on owners to fire or suspend players for protesting police violence against African-Americans during the national anthem and telling his supporters to boycott the league. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew assesses the motivations and repercussions for Trump, after owners and players alike responded negatively. FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner also joins the podcast to talk about the the ongoing NFL protests and the history of protests in sports. Plus, Clare Malone shares a rundown of potential wild card Senate races to look forward to in 2018.

