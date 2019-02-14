Politics Podcast: Trump Plans To Declare A National Emergency

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement Thursday saying that President Trump plans to sign a bipartisan budget deal and declare a national emergency to build a wall at the southern border. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reacts to the news of the planned declaration, and Vox senior correspondent Dara Lind joins the podcast to discuss the contours of the border security deal.

