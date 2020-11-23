Politics Podcast: Trump Is Setting A Dangerous Precedent For American Democracy

Three weeks after the election, President Trump is still refusing to concede and making attempts to subvert the results of the election. His legal arguments have largely failed in court, but his campaign has encouraged local election officials to refuse to certify results and suggested state legislators should choose electors who would vote for Trump regardless of their state’s vote. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team discusses the extent to which these anti-democratic efforts have been successful and what precedent they set going forward. The crew also considers how the government is responding to the current surge in coronavirus cases and asks what pollsters should do about falling response rates.

