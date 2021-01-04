Politics Podcast: Trump Has Made The Senate Races In Georgia Harder For Republicans

In a taped, hour-long phone call, President Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia and suggested that Raffensperger and his lawyer could be criminally liable if they didn’t. Trump’s scheme to pressure the secretary comes as dozens of Republicans are planning to challenge electoral votes from states that President-elect Joe Biden won. Meanwhile, Georgians are heading to the polls again, this time to vote on two Senate runoff races. The results will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell joins the crew to discuss why Republicans are attempting to overturn the election. They also check in on the state of the runoffs in Georgia the day before voting ends.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.