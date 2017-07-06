Politics Podcast: Trump Goes Global

We’re back after a holiday break! This week the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team digs into President Trump’s trip abroad for the G20 Summit and how worldwide trust in U.S. leadership has changed since President Obama left office. Plus: Survey Monkey took a poll asking if Americans trust outlets like CNN and The New York Times more than President Trump. Was it a good use of polling or a bad use of polling?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.