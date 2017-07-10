Politics Podcast: Trump Asks For Voter Data

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast: The team is joined by Senior Editor and Chief Economics Writer Ben Casselman to talk about President Trump’s economic vision. Then, Senior Science Writer Maggie Koerth-Baker talks about the fight over voter data. Plus, is the latest Russia development smoke or fire?

