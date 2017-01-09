Politics Podcast: Trump And The Senate

The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast looks at the budding relationship between President-elect Donald Trump’s administration and the U.S. Senate. Confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet picks are scheduled to begin this week and the debate over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. The crew discusses the cabinet nominees that are likely to receive the most pushback, and science reporter Anna Maria Barry-Jester joins to talk about options for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

