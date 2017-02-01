Politics Podcast: To Filibuster Or Not To Filibuster

President Trump announced his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch (an Antonin Scalia lookalike) to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses Gorsuch’s ideological background, how his confirmation would affect the court and the political strategy that Democrats could adopt in response to his nomination. Several Democrats have already indicated that they plan to use the filibuster to slow or block Gorsuch’s confirmation, and Trump has suggested that if Senate Republicans can’t overcome a filibuster, they counter by doing away with the filibuster rule.

