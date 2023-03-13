Politics Podcast: This Is The Best Pollster In America

Polling had its most accurate election cycle in at least 25 years in 2022. That may come as a surprise to election watchers who suggested that the polls had a notable pro-Republican bias. But in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explains the numbers behind that conclusion. The finding suggests that, despite a lot of handwringing, polling is still just about as accurate as it’s ever been. Later in the show, Galen Druke speaks with Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux about how the debate over abortion has evolved in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms.

