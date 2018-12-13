Politics Podcast: Theresa May Still Has A Job, But Brexit Still Has No Solution

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we take a break from Washington and make sense of a chaotic week in British politics. Two professors from the University of Cambridge, Helen Thompson and David Runciman, explain why a resolution to Brexit is so complicated and how the country got to where it is today.

