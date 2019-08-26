Politics Podcast: The Winnowing Begins

In the past few weeks, Rep. Seth Moulton, Gov. Jay Inslee and former Gov. John Hickenlooper have dropped out of the presidential race, with Hickenlooper declaring that he will run for U.S. Senate. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what the early dropouts teach us about the Democratic Party and how the field may winnow going forward.

The team also debates how President Trump’s standing would be affected if the U.S. economy were to sour, given that there are some signs of global economic stress.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.