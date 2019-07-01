Politics Podcast: The Verdict On The Debates

Last Thursday was an eventful day. It included the second round in the first set of Democratic debates and a Supreme Court ruling on partisan gerrymandering. So in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Democratic primary voters’ views of the candidates have evolved since Thursday and what the Supreme Court’s ruling means for the next round of redistricting. The team also looks at the latest sexual assault accusation against President Trump — and why it has received limited attention from the press.

