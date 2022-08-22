Politics Podcast: The Trump Investigations And What Americans Think About Them

What happens when a former president who is facing all kinds of legal problems is still the de facto party leader and considering another run for the White House? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew dives into four major investigations into former President Donald Trump’s actions, the legal consequences he could be facing and how Americans are reacting to these evolving cases.

The team also analyzes a new poll from YouGov that breaks down how 78 percent of Americans say they have changed their mind on at least one political issue over their lifetimes. Finally, senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich gives a quick overview of the New York congressional and Florida primaries we’re tracking this Tuesday.

