Politics Podcast: The Three-Day Shutdown

The Senate voted to end the government shutdown on Monday, less than three days after it began. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew looks at what both sides gained or lost from the impasse. The team also debates why President Trump’s approval rating has ticked up in recent weeks and how his popularity is faring amongst women in particular.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.