Politics Podcast: The Supreme Court Episode

This past Supreme Court term featured the sharpest ideological divide in decades, with 21 percent of rulings split based on the party of the president who nominated the justices. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes the rightward direction of the court this term and what the majority conservative court could have in store in the future. Then they break down the Democrats’ response and how the party could try to tip the balance of the court or limit the power of the justices.

But first the crew kicks off this SCOTUS-focused podcast by discussing a recent Gallup poll that found American confidence in the Supreme Court at a fifty-year low. The poll has inspired political commentators to argue that the court is putting its legitimacy in danger by straying too far from national public opinion.

