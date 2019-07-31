Debate Podcast: The Moderates Push Back

After a first round of Democratic primary debates in which the conversation seemed to be guided by candidates further to the left, disagreements between moderates and progressives took center stage on the first night of the second round of debates. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss what went down in Detroit on night one.

