Politics Podcast: The Public Impeachment Hearings Begin

Wednesday marked the beginning of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into whether President Trump inappropriately pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will be reacting to the impeachment hearings as they happen and, in this installment, the crew considers new evidence of Trump’s pressure campaign and how both parties tried to frame the hearings.

