Politics Podcast: The Pollster Who Wants To Quit Horse-Race Polling

Following the elections in New Jersey and Virginia, Patrick Murray, the director of the New Jersey-based Monmouth University Polling Institute, wrote an article titled “‘I Blew It.’ Maybe It’s Time To Get Rid Of Election Polls.” Essentially he said that the A-rated Monmouth Poll was significantly off in the New Jersey governor’s race and had been off in other recent elections. As a result, he suggested that perhaps pollsters should stop doing election polling altogether and just stick to issue polling.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Murray tells us why he came to that conclusion and what a world without horse-race polling might look like. Later in the podcast, Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, joins to discuss the causes of the recent high levels of inflation and how this is shaping Americans’ perspectives of the economy.

