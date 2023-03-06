Politics Podcast: The Poll That Ended Dilbert

Author Marianne Williamson officially entered the 2024 Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. President Biden has yet to announce his reelection campaign, but every indication is that he plans to do so. It’s very unlikely that Williamson will be a serious challenger to Biden, but with multiple polls suggesting that a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to run for reelection, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew asks if he might be vulnerable against the right challenger?

They also take a look at the results of recent elections in Chicago, Wisconsin and Virginia to see if they hold any lessons about the national political environment. And they ask whether the poll that Dilbert creator Scott Adams went on a racist rant over was actually a meaningful poll.

