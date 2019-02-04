Politics Podcast: The Politics Of Taxing The Super Rich

In recent weeks, high-profile Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have floated policies that levy new taxes on the super rich. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses the support for such proposals and what their legislative prospects are. The team also assesses Sen. Cory Booker’s prospects of becoming the Democratic nominee.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.