Politics Podcast: The Political Calculus Of A Filibuster

Senate Democrats secured enough votes Monday to sustain a filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses the political calculus at play for Democrats and what a rule change by Republicans to end filibusters for Supreme Court nominations would look like. They crew also plays a new game, “Smoke or Fire?” to determine which recent scandals are the most significant. Then they debate a recent piece from The Upshot, suggesting that, “Turnout Wasn’t the Driver of Clinton’s Defeat.”

