Politics Podcast: The Pennsylvania Senate Race Is On A Knife’s Edge

With one week left until Election Day, we are analyzing some of the high-profile races and which issues Americans value most as they enter the voting booth. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discuss how voters have responded to Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman’s performances in the Pennsylvania Senate debate last week. Then, they review the final ranking of the most important issues for voters surveyed in the final pre-election installment of FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos.

Lastly, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her.

