Politics Podcast: The Most Special Special Election

This week on the show, the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast team games out the special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Is the race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel really that big a deal? Plus, in “good use of polling vs. bad use of polling,” Nate explains that chocolate milk does actually come from brown cows. Finally, they speculate on the possibility of a Mike Pence presidency and what it would mean for the Republican Party.

