Politics Podcast: The Most Important Races You’re Probably Not Watching

There are over 6,000 state legislative races on the ballot this fall, and how those shake out will play a big role in determining the new laws Americans live by in the coming years. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich and Anna Maria Barry-Jester look at the places where state governments could change hands and review some of the most significant ballot measures up for a vote. The measures, which allow Americans to directly vote on policy, range from expanding Medicaid, to legalizing marijuana, to raising taxes.

