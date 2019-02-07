Politics Podcast: The Mess In Virginia

Virginia is embroiled in three separate political scandals, each involving a top state Democrat — the state’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. and Geoffrey Skelley discuss what the parties’ reactions to the scandals teach us about our current politics.

