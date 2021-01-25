Politics Podcast: The Lawmakers Who Will Determine What Gets Through Congress

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Maggie Koerth join the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss their reporting on partisan discord and violence in the United States — and why Americans don’t just disagree with one another on policy but actually see one another as “evil.” The crew also looks at the dynamics in Congress that will determine whether President Biden can pass his agenda.

