Politics Podcast: The Last 48 Hours Of Impeachment News

Because two podcasts aren’t enough for a week like this one, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew is back to discuss the latest developments in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump. They talk about what we learned from the summary of the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and what to make of the congressional testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

