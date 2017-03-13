Politics Podcast: The Health Of The GOP’s Health Care Bill

This week, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team talks about how likely it is that the House GOP’s American Health Care Act (or something like it) will become law.

Then, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Clare Malone discusses her recent article on the momentum of the anti-Trump movement relative to the tea party’s success. Finally, FiveThirtyEight contributor David Wasserman joins the team to talk about the disappearance of purple America.

