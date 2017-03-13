Menu
Politics Podcast: The Health Of The GOP’s Health Care Bill

Mar. 13, 2017 at 6:49 PM

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

 

This week, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team talks about how likely it is that the House GOP’s American Health Care Act (or something like it) will become law.

Then, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Clare Malone discusses her recent article on the momentum of the anti-Trump movement relative to the tea party’s success. Finally, FiveThirtyEight contributor David Wasserman joins the team to talk about the disappearance of purple America.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Harry Enten is a senior political writer and analyst for FiveThirtyEight.

David Wasserman is the U.S. House editor for the Cook Political Report.

