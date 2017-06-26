Politics Podcast: The Health Care Episode

Public health reporter Anna Maria Barry-Jester joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team to break down the Senate’s health care bill and its implications for the public. The team also discusses how likely the bill is to pass and whether a bill this unpopular will affect Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.

