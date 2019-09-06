Politics Podcast: The Gerrymandering Fight Moves To The States

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that federal courts would not decide cases on partisan gerrymandering. Now the legal battle has moved to the states. A North Carolina court panel ruled Tuesday that the state’s legislative maps violate the state’s constitution, ordering that they be redrawn within two weeks. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, political scientist Nancy Martorano Miller and Cook Political Report House Editor David Wasserman discuss why the North Carolina court ruled the way it did and what it means for the rest of the country.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.