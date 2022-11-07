Politics Podcast: The Final Pre-Midterm Model Talk

Hours before we freeze the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast tonight, it shows that Republicans are in a dead heat for the Senate and are favored to win the House. In this installment of “Model Talk” for the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke reflect on the many twists and turns of the 2022 campaign so far, including the most salient policy issues and what the final results could tell us about pollsters’ performance this cycle. Lastly, they answer listener questions and talk about which states they’ll be watching closely on election night.

