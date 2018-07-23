Politics Podcast: The Far Left And The Democratic Party

Since New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, upset the Democratic incumbent in a primary for the House last month, the tension between the DSA and the Democratic Party has been in the spotlight. In this episode, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates the role of the far left in the Democratic Party going forward. The crew also takes stock of public opinion and lawmaker responses to the Trump-Putin summit in the week since it happened.

